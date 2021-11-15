Chicken joints brewing beer to complete chimaek appeal

A product image for Chimac canned craft beer made by Kyochon F&B (Kyochon F&B)

Fried chicken and beer -- known locally as “chimaek” -- is a food pair beloved by many Koreans.



In a new development in South Korean chimaek scene, major chicken brands are coming up with their own beer brands, in order to give this popular food combo a special appeal.



KFC confirmed Monday to The Korea Herald that it was preparing to launch its own craft beer.



The US fried chicken franchise has formed a partnership with independent brewery Kabrew, and is developing its own brand of IPA, it said, although the exact timing of the launch remains undecided.



Kyochon F&B, South Korea’s largest fried chicken brand by market share, was the first to enter the beer making business. The company acquired craft beer company MoonBear Brewing in May this year and launched the aptly named Kyochon Chimac.



With the brand’s expansion into the beverages business, Kyochon said its operating profits grew 15 percent on-year in the third quarter this year.



Another major chicken franchise, BBQ also teamed up with Micro Brewery and developed six types of craft beer under the brand’s name.



Later in September, it partnered with Korea’s largest independent beer maker Jeju Beer and launched the canned beer “Chi-eers,” to accompany its fried chicken dishes.



BBQ also plans to build a craft beer brewing facility in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. Once finished, it is to be capable of producing some 4.4 million liters of craft beer a year.



Mom’s Touch, famous for its fried chicken burgers, added draft beer on the menu made by two local beer breweries at its stores in Songpa, Incheon.



A product image of Chi-eers canned beer, a collaboration between BBQ and Jeju Beer. (Jeju Beer)