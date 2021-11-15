 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

[Newsmaker] Small business revenue bounces back amid ‘living with COVID-19’

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Nov 15, 2021 - 15:39       Updated : Nov 15, 2021 - 15:45
Workers look for restaurants on the firts day of
Workers look for restaurants on the firts day of "living with COVID-19" on Nov. 1. (Yonhap)
Small business revenue has returned to pre-pandemic levels after the government kicked off the “living with COVID-19” scheme designed to gradually open up the economy, according to new data.

According to Korea Credit Data’s database on Monday, revenue from small businesses during the first week of November saw a 10.4 percent jump on average compared to the same time one year ago. It was also up 2.6 percent compared to the previous week.

Compared to the same week in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the figure was up 4.4 percent.

Korea Credit Data analyzes credit card transactions at over 800,000 business establishments as of July this year.

The ‘living with COVID-19’ scheme launched on Nov. 1.

Before the current phase began, the week ending on Sept. 26 had one of the highest daily transaction numbers ever -- over 3,200 -- but small businesses saw their revenues drop 6.3 percent compared to one year ago.

When broken down by sectors, food service did not receive as strong a boost from the government’s scheme as others.

While those in the retail and service sectors enjoyed an 11.5 percent and 9.4 percent increase during the first week of this month compared to two years ago, respectively, the restaurant sector saw a 3.1 percent drop over the same period.

It is recovering, however, as average revenue in the restaurant sector was 9.2 percent and 7.3 percent down during the last two weeks of October compared to 2019.

Buffets operated by small business owners were the hardest hit within the sector, as their revenue was down 33.8 percent during the first week of this month compared to two years ago.

Pubs and Korean restaurants saw their revenue jump by 2.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively as the two businesses recovered following the introduction of “living with COVID-19,” the data showed.

Revenues in the travel and transportation industries have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels despite the scheme, however, the data showed.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114