 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

US conductor wins top prize at inaugural KSO International Conducting Competition

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 15, 2021 - 17:10       Updated : Nov 15, 2021 - 17:11
US conductor Elias Peter Brown (KSO)
US conductor Elias Peter Brown (KSO)
US conductor Elias Peter Brown won the top prize at the first KSO International Conducting Competition organized by the Korean Symphony Orchestra.

Brown, 26, clinched the win with his performance of Debussy’s “La Mer” (The Sea), L. 109, CD. 111 at the finals of the competition held Sunday at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.

A graduate of Yale University and the Royal Academy of Music in England, he won third place at the Khachaturian International Conducting Competition and took the second prize at the Lake Como Conducting Competition earlier this year.

Brown also received the orchestra prize Sunday, which was given in memory of the 20th anniversary of the passing of KSO’s inaugural director Hong Yeon-taek.

Korean conductor Yoon Han-kyeol, 27, and Chinese conductor Linhan Cui, 27, came in second and third, respectively. Yoon also received the audience prize.

The three winners will receive prize money totaling 80 million won ($67,739).

The awardees will be given opportunities to conduct at national and international concerts held by the KSO, Seoul Arts Center, Arts Center Incheon, Tongyeong International Music Foundation and more. One of the awardees will also get the chance to become an associate conductor of the KSO.

A total of 166 contestants from 42 countries applied for the competition. Some 12 contestants from six countries made it to the main rounds and competed against each other, taking the baton for performances of contemporary music works, concertos and symphonies.

The KSO International Conducting Competition, launched this year to discover and support young talents, will be held every three years.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114