National

Customs office to conduct special crackdown on marijuana smuggling during Black Friday season

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2021 - 14:15       Updated : Nov 15, 2021 - 14:15
This photo, provided by the customs office of Incheon, the main gateway for South Korea's trade located about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, shows confiscated bath salt products containing marijuana. (Incheon Customs Office)
INCHEON -- The customs office at Incheon International Airport will launch a special crackdown on drug smuggling ahead of Black Friday and other seasonal sales in the United States, officials said Monday.

The seven-week crackdown will last for seven weeks through the end of the year, officials said.

Smuggling of marijuana could jump during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which fall after Thanksgiving in the fourth week of November, as discounts are offered during the holiday shopping period in places where the use of marijuana is legal, officials said.

Even if marijuana-related items are purchased from places where they are legal, they are prohibited in South Korea, and those who bring them in would be punished, officials said.

The customs office advised people to check if products contain weed or hashish when buying them online or in the US, noting many daily items, such as jellies, chocolates, cosmetics and health food products, could have drugs in them.

"We will beef up inspections on travelers' belongings, express cargo and international shipments during the special crackdown period," the office said. (Yonhap)

