 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Shinhan Investment partners UK advisory firm to support bio firms’ overseas entry

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Nov 15, 2021 - 14:00       Updated : Nov 15, 2021 - 14:07
Jung Keun-soo (right), vice president of Shinhan Investment’s global investment banking division, poses for a photo with Adrian Dawkes, managing director at PharmaVentures, after signing a strategic partnership for cooperation in various investment banking and consulting services to expand South Korean pharmaceutical companies’ global market entry. (Shinhan Investment)
Jung Keun-soo (right), vice president of Shinhan Investment’s global investment banking division, poses for a photo with Adrian Dawkes, managing director at PharmaVentures, after signing a strategic partnership for cooperation in various investment banking and consulting services to expand South Korean pharmaceutical companies’ global market entry. (Shinhan Investment)
Shinhan Investment said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with PharmaVentures, a UK-based leading advisory firm providing whose main clients are health care life science companies, to diverse its investment banking services. 

Under the partnership agreement, the two companies will boost cooperation in supporting South Korean biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance to the global stage, while arranging international firms’ investments in the domestic health care market.

“We will provide differentiated IB services to help large and midsized bio firms to successfully make inroads into the global market,” said Jung Keun-soo, vice president and managing director of Shinhan Investment’s global investment banking division. 

“In the coming year, (Shinhan Investment) will continue to carry out meaningful capital markets businesses to boost future growth industries.”

Founded in 1992, PharmaVentures handled more than 1,000 cases of mergers, acquisitions and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114