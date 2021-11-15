 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

S. Korea customs seizes 4 tons of smuggled urea solution

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2021 - 11:34       Updated : Nov 15, 2021 - 11:34

This photo, provided by the Korea Customs Service on Monday, shows seized boxes of urea solution. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the Korea Customs Service on Monday, shows seized boxes of urea solution. (Yonhap)
The South Korean customs agency said Monday it has confiscated some 4 tons of smuggled urea solution and is planning to distribute them to the market.

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said it had caught a group of local importers Friday for attempting to bring in 416 10-kilogram containers of urea solution hidden in lawfully imported goods from China through the western port of Incheon.

The service said it was investigating those smugglers of urea solution, a key fluid used in diesel vehicles to cut emissions.

After consultation with related government agencies, the KCS said it will come up with ways to sell the confiscated urea solution to the market.

The customs office said it will strengthen its customs clearance procedures as part of efforts to prevent illegal imports of products.

The seizure comes as South Korea has been grappling with a shortage of urea solution and its surging prices in recent weeks due to China's tighter controls on exports of urea and other chemicals.

China's move stems from a power crisis caused by a coal supply shortage. Coal is the main feedstock in the production of urea. South Korea heavily relies on China for its supply of urea, as 97.6 percent of its imports came from China in the first nine months of this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114