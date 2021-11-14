Hyundai Mobis develops driving assistance system for tight spaces

A scene from Hyundai Mobis' test drive, conducted with vehicles equipped with the company's new driving assistance system (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor’s future mobility software and component unit, announced Sunday that the company has developed a new driver assistance system, specifically designed to help drivers navigate narrow streets and get in and out of small parking spaces.
The company said the Mobis Parking System, the first of its kind in the world, is specialized for countries like South Korea and European countries, which have a lot of urban areas with narrow streets.
Hyundai Mobis expects its new assisted driving system to be widely applied in purpose-built vehicles, cars specifically designed for new mobility services such as last-mile delivery and autonomous shuttles.
Hyundai Mobis said it would continue to introduce new technologies to take the lead in the purpose-built vehicle market, an up-and-coming auto market that has newly emerged with self-driving technologies.
Hyundai Mobis plans to propose its self-developed new assisted driving system to global automakers soon, it added.
The company’s new assisted driving system uses its own software and sensors that utilize ultrasonic waves to detect obstacles. Sensors that use ultrasonic waves can better detect obstacles on narrow streets and in closed spaces than radar sensors do, the company explained.
Vehicles equipped with the company’s new driver assistance system can not only drive themselves on narrow roads but also back out when a vehicle comes from the opposite direction or faces dead ends, according to Hyundai Mobis.
The new system also features an on-demand valet, a 360-degree viewing and rear crash prevention systems, the company said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)