Entertainment

Song Hye-kyo makes triumphant return with first episode of ‘Now We Are Breaking Up’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 14, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Nov 14, 2021 - 15:52
Song Hye-kyo (left) plays the role of a fashion company design team leader, Ha Young-eun, and Jang Ki-yong plays photographer Yoon Jae-gook in “Now We Are Breaking Up.” (SBS)
Actor Song Hye-kyo made a triumphant return to the small screen Friday with her first TV drama in two years, SBS’ “Now We Are Breaking Up.”

The first episode recorded the highest viewership rating of all Friday-Saturday dramas that aired over those two days.

The first showing on Friday marked an average nationwide rating of 6.4 and a peak of 8.4 percent. The ratings improved the following day, with the second episode scoring nationwide viewership ratings of 8.0 percent and a peak of 10.5 percent.

“Young Lady and Gentleman,” KBS’ prime time weekend drama, ranked No. 1 among all Saturday television programs.

The 16-part melodrama series “Now We Are Breaking Up,” directed by Lee Gil-bok, centers around the love story between a fashion company design team leader Ha Young-eun (Song) and renowned freelance photographer Yoon Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong).

The series kicked off with an R-rated episode in which Young-eun and Jae-gook have an unexpected one-night stand. Though the two characters do not know each other, fate keeps bringing them together.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
