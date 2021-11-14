 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor chief Chung Euisun reappointed as president of World Archery Asia

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Nov 14, 2021 - 14:39       Updated : Nov 14, 2021 - 14:55
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun (front row, center) takes a commemorative photo with World Archery Asia officials at the group’s general meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun (front row, center) takes a commemorative photo with World Archery Asia officials at the group’s general meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun was approved as head of World Archery Asia, the biggest group promoting archery in Asia region, for the fifth time, the carmaker announced Sunday.

Chung was reappointed as the institution’s president at the group’s general meeting held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday.

Of the 28 member countries that attended the event, 26 voted in favor of Chung leading the association for the next four years, the group said.

Following the appointment, Chung will become the first person in WAA’s history to maintain president for five consecutive terms, it said. He was first appointed to the position in 2005.

“As the new appointed president of the WAA, I will work with the new executives to raise the international status of Asian archery (as a sport), continually develop the sport in Asian countries and contribute to its expansion,” Hyundai Motor Group chairman was quoted as saying in a press release.

Hyundai Motor Group has continued its efforts in supporting archery. 

The group has been a major patron of the Korean national archery team, which took home four golds and ranked No.1 in the archery category at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

In addition, Chung was also reappointed as president of the Korea Archery Association in January.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
