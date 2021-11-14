Could Korea see teenage lawmakers?

Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea speaks in a press conference Friday asking lawmakers to hasten discussions on his bill asking the age requirement for electoral eligibility to be lowered from 25 to 18 when running to be a lawmaker, local council member of head of local government. (Joint Press Corps)

South Korea’s political circles are seemingly in agreement over lowering the age bar for people to run for office, a measure discussed from both ruling and opposition parties as a means to match the global trend and assure better representation and diversity in local politics.



The idea has been a traditional ask from the liberal bloc demanding rights for younger generations to actively participate in politics, the latest effort of which came last week with a bill proposed by Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.



The bill asks the age requirement for electoral eligibility to be lowered from 25 to 18 when running to be a lawmaker, local council member or head of local government.



While the country grants voting rights to people aged 18 or older, the right to run for office has been barred for the under-25s, which has drawn protests and petitions from progressive civic groups in the past.



The legislative proposal has gained widespread support from ruling party members, and the National Assembly is keen to have the bill passed and enacted ahead of 2022 local elections scheduled for June. A wider voter population could mean different strategies and candidates for parties.



The idea of lowered age bar has also gained support from the main opposition People Power Party, as its leadership considers better appeal to young voters in their 20s and 30s is beneficial to achieve success in key elections slated for next year, starting with the presidential election in March.



The People Power Party on Wednesday proposed a separate bill containing the same suggestion in a unified move by its lawmakers, showing the party is united behind the initiative, continuing its trend of changes made this year.

Former Prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl, presidential nominee for the main opposition People Power Party, speaks Friday during a press conference held in Jun-gu, central Seoul. (Joint Press Corps)