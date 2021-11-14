SPO to go onstage with Chopin Competition winner

Pianist Bruce Liu (Fryderyk Chopin Institute)
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is to hold a concert with the winner of the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition, Bruce Liu.
Liu, 24, the first prize winner of the competition which took place in Warsaw, Poland, in October, will go onstage with the Seoul-based orchestra on Nov. 27 at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul, under the baton of associate conductor Wilson Ng.
The Canadian pianist will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11. Other works on the program are Berlioz’s "Le Carnaval Romain" overture and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9 in E flat major, Op. 7.
Liu has been on tour across Poland, Japan and Israel following his win. It will be Liu’s first time performing in Korea.
Liu, a Montreal Conservatory of Music graduate, is a pupil of the celebrated Vietnamese Canadian pianist Dang Thai Son at the University of Montreal.
While tickets for the Nov. 27 performance have already been sold out, the SPO will open extra choir seat tickets on Tuesday. It will also livestream the performance via a for-pay streaming platform on Naver.
Online tickets require a donation of at least 10,000 won.
The Culture Ministry’s support program for the performing arts offers an 8,000 won discount for tickets priced at more than 10,000 won, enabling audiences at home to enjoy the SPO’s upcoming performance at the starting price of 2,000 won.
