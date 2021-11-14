[News Focus] Seoul, Busan take lead in slashing Korea’s gender ratio

A view of Gwangbok-dong, Busan. Of 17 major areas in Korea, the city posted the second-lowest gender ratio, 95.8, in October, in which women outnumbered men by more than 71,000. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The number of men and boys in South Korea has continued to decline since August 2019 on a monthly basis, which has led the gender ratio -- the number of men per 100 women – to fall to an all-time low, government data showed.



It has been found that Seoul and Busan -- the nation’s top two populous cities -- have taken the initiative in widening the gender disparity in demographic figures.



According to the data held by the Ministry Interior and Safety, the male population posted 25.76 million in October, down 3,653 from a month earlier. The figure was the lowest in almost six years, since it stood at 25.75 million in December 2015.



(Graphic by Han Chang-duck/The Korea Herald)