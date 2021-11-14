[Herald Interview] K-pop rises as retail investment option

Yoon Sung-wook, chief executive officer of Funderful, poses during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Institutional and corporate investments have supported South Korean cultural contents such as the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” and megahit Netflix series “Squid Game” on their way to global fame. And their success means a large return in profits from content, often considered as risky investment. A local online platform believes that market access to Korean content ready for production could open to a wider public as retail investors around the world are paying keen interest to the fast-growing cultural and entertainment arena.



“We’re looking forward to launching a global financing platform service, which will allow overseas investors to place subscriptions on various Korean pop culture content, including movies, musicals, dramas and exhibitions. With an aim of opening the service in 2023, we have started preparations,” Funderful CEO Yoon Sung-wook said during an interview with The Korea Herald.



“People around the world know that Korea is excellent in content production. In the same way that small domestic investors flock to the US stock market to purchase globally popular stocks, why can’t we attract fresh funds from abroad to produce high-quality Korean-made content?”



Yoon expects to see strong external demand. According to the chief, multiple small investors from Mongolia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the US have approached the company and asked how to participate in the funding rounds for two movies -- the comedy film “Sinkhole” and the upcoming action movie tentatively titled “Decibel,” featuring actors Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Jong-suk, respectively.



Currently, retail investors are allowed to make online investments of up to 5 million won ($4,238) per project following the Capital Markets Act here. Real name verification is a big hurdle since it is on a country-by-country basis, so only Korean residents have been able to join the service so far.



However, the investment service agent’s cooperation with local securities firms that offer mobile trading systems abroad would provide access to investment opportunities, he said. The service may launch in Singapore and Malaysia first, the CEO added.



Founded in May 2019, Funderful received authorization from the Financial Services Commission in February this year ahead of officially launching its service the following month. As of Sunday, 18 projects have completed fundraising through the investment service agent’s platform, with some 15,000 retail investors and institutions injecting more than 4.36 billion won in capital.





Yoon Sung-wook, chief executive officer of Funderful, poses during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)