Korea extends overseas travel advisory until Dec. 13

Incheon International Airport on Oct. 28 (Yonhap)



Korea has extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the foreign ministry said Saturday.



Citizens are recommended to cancel or postpone non-essential trips abroad until Dec. 13, as the rise of variant cases in many countries poses risks to their health, the ministry said.



The travel advisory was first imposed in March and has been extended every month as many countries struggle with the outbreaks of various COVID-19 variants and continue to restrict the entry of people arriving from overseas.



The ministry said it will consult with health authorities and foreign embassies to ease some of the travel restrictions in phases, depending on the scope of recent outbreaks, the vaccination rate and quarantine measures in foreign nations. (Yonhap)