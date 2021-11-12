[Herald Interview] Just like ‘Would You Run,’ Tri.be wishes to run higher

Girl group Tri.be (TR Entertainment and Mellow Entertainment)

In an industry where idol bands are still burgeoning, it’s a tough place for rookie groups to make it. But for Tri.be, they knew they had the potential to rise in the competitive landscape.



Produced by famous K-pop songwriter Sinsadong Tiger and global entertainment giant Universal Music Group’s Korean leg, Tri.be threw their glitzy hats into the ring in February.



Being the label’s first quadrilingual band, the seven members -- Song-sun, Jin-ha, So-eun and Hyun-bin, who are Koreans, Kelly and Jia from Taiwan and Mire from Japan -- boldly marched into the music scene with their two-track package “Tri.be Da Loca.”



The biggest hit, “Doom Doom Ta,” speaks about confidence and self-empowerment. Beside the main song’s tuneful melody, hip-hop, synth-pop side track “Loca” also emblazoned the band’s debut release.



Hit song maker Sinsadong Tiger and rapper-songwriter LE of girl group EXID co-composed Tri.be’s recent lead single.



When asked about what advice the band got from the two producers, Mire said she was told to sing in a moody way on the track “-18.” “He told me to sing along to the song according to my style, and I think this helped out a lot because I didn’t get that much pressure,” she said.



Kelly also said that producer Sinsadong Tiger always wanted a certain vibe that suits the song.



“I sang four songs for this album, and he wanted four different singing styles, which I found hard. But he helped me out a lot when recording, which later on became a great output.”



This time, the group dropped their first EP, “Veni Vidi Vici,” on Oct. 12. Leading the album is “Would You Run,” a moombahton tune blended with tense brass riffs for an energetic tempo. In particular, the “fly higher” part gives a feeling of being in space.



“Apart from interweaving ourselves with a hard-hitting music and donning ourselves in powerful concepts, compared to our previous two albums, this time we were able to brim our album with five songs, whereas we were only able to list two songs before,” So-eun said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



