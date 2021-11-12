 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Katech partners with Horiba Mira for early commercialization of autonomous vehicles

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 12, 2021 - 14:19       Updated : Nov 12, 2021 - 14:19
Katech Director Heo Nam-yong (right) and Horiba Mira’s Chief Commercial Officer Roisin Hopkins pose after signing an agreement on joint research and development, at Horiba Mira’s headquarters in Nuneaton, England, Thursday (Greenwich Mean Time). (Katech)
Katech Director Heo Nam-yong (right) and Horiba Mira’s Chief Commercial Officer Roisin Hopkins pose after signing an agreement on joint research and development, at Horiba Mira’s headquarters in Nuneaton, England, Thursday (Greenwich Mean Time). (Katech)

The Korea Automotive Technology Institute, or Katech, has agreed to work together with the UK-based automotive consultancy firm Horiba Mira on the early commercialization of autonomous vehicles, the agency said Friday.

Katech Director Heo Nam-yong and Horiba Mira’s Chief Commercial Officer Roisin Hopkins agreed to pursue joint research and development on future vehicle technologies, signing a partnership agreement at the Horiba Mira headquarters in Nuneaton, England, Thursday (Greenwich Mean Time).

According to Katech, Horiba Mira is an automotive engineering and development consultancy with about 600 engineers. The company also has 39 driving and crash-test facilities and the world’s largest proving ground, covering 3.33 million square meters, Katech added.

Under the agreement Katech and Horiba Mira will cooperate on the development of technology and applications for connected and autonomous vehicles, and will also come up with new evaluation tests and standards for the commercialization of the vehicles.

Connected and autonomous vehicles combine connectivity and automated technologies to assist or replace humans while driving.

“From our active partnership with Horiba Mira, we seek to contribute to the local automotive industry’s technological competitiveness,” Katech’s Heo said. “We will also support the efforts of the local auto parts industry to adapt to new mobility technologies, and the government’s policy goals related to autonomous driving technologies.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114