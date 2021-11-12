 Back To Top
Business

Posco to cut emissions by 320,000 tons with carbon capture, utilization tech

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 12, 2021 - 15:41       Updated : Nov 12, 2021 - 15:43
Sheets of cold rolled steel (Posco)
Sheets of cold rolled steel (Posco)
South Korean steel giant Posco said Friday that it would test the feasibility of a carbon capture and utilization technology that could potentially eliminate 320,000 tons of carbon emissions from steel production.

According to the world’s No. 6 steelmaker, the technology, once fully developed, will be applied to coke ovens installed inside its two steel mills -- one in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, and one in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province. Each of the coke ovens emits 30,000-50,000 tons of carbon annually.

“This is the first time a Korean steelmaker is conducting a feasibility test on a CCU technology. This is part of our effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” a company official said.

The project will be completed by December 2023. If successful, it will be the first use of CCU technology in steel production. Posco’s goal is to export the technology to major steelmakers at home and abroad.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
