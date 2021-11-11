 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

NMK aims to finish classifying, examining Lee Kun-hee donations by 2025

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 19:09       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 19:09
An installation view of “A Great Cultural Legacy: Masterpieces From the Bequest of the Late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee” at the National Museum of Korea held in July (NMK)
An installation view of “A Great Cultural Legacy: Masterpieces From the Bequest of the Late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee” at the National Museum of Korea held in July (NMK)


The National Museum of Korea announced Thursday that it will complete classifying and examining the artworks bequeathed by the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee by 2025.

The announcement came after the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Tuesday that nearly all of the works of art bequeathed Lee would be housed together at the “Lee Kun-hee Donation Hall,” which is to open in Songhyeon-dong, Seoul, in 2027.

The museum added that it will transfer all the donated items to the new “Lee Kun-hee Donation Hall” by 2027.

The NMK received 21,600 items across various genres as a donation. According to the museum, Lee’s recent donation accounts for around 60 percent of the all items it has received from donors since 1946.

The museum explained that the classification process will be complete by 2023 based on scientific examination and analysis to prove the worth of the items. It also added that the NMK has already secured the budget and hired staff for this process.

A more in-depth examination conducted with professionals from diverse fields, including archaeology, history and art, is also scheduled to be conducted at the museum. This examination is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Starting with a special exhibition of Lee’s bequeathed works in April next year, the NMK added that it plans to hold exhibitions of the works at its 13 affiliated museums. The museum also said that in holding the exhibition next year, it will work with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, which received 1,488 modern and contemporary artworks from Lee. The exhibition will hint at what the proposed “Lee Kun-hee Donation Hall” is to look like.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114