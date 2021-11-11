Korean tech giants sweep CES 2022 Innovation Awards

Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics swept the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, ahead of the year’s biggest tech event to be held in Las Vegas in January.
Samsung Electronics received 43 CES 2022 Innovation Award honors, including four Best of Innovations accolades.
The Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the annual convention, announced Wednesday the products and technologies across 27 sectors that received the CES 2022 Innovation Award.
Samsung swept the video displays category with 12 products.
Their new TV product, lifestyle TV platform and gaming monitor each won Best of Innovation accolades.
The tech giant’s TV set a record in winning the Best of Innovation award for 11 years in a row.
Other products that won an Innovation Award include the company’s various display products to be launched next year and the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.
From the home appliances sector, seven products from the Bespoke and smart home appliance series earned accolades.
The Samsung Family Hub refrigerator, especially, has been recognized by CTA since 2016 for its use of artificial intelligence and the internet of things to manage food ingredients, communication and entertainment.
In the mobile sector, 11 products were recognized. They include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke edition winning the Best of Innovation Award, along with the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Watch 4.
In the semiconductor sector, the company’s four products -- including its high-storage 512-gigabyte DDR5 -- to be used in next-generation computing and data center servers earned accolades.
Fellow South Korean giant LG Electronics received 24 CES 2022 Innovation Award honors.
Most notably, the LG OLED TV has been recognized with a CES Innovation Award for a tenth year in a row.
LG also received recognition for its home appliance products, including the LG Objet collection refrigerator, LG tiiun, a new concept in indoor gardening, and the LG PuriCare Air Purifier Pet that can filter harmful gases, odors, dust and other allergy-causing particles.
The world’s largest annual tech show, CES will be held physically in Las Vegas next year from Jan. 5 to 8, with around 1,000 companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Amazon and Sony, taking part. The show went online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While all companies must have a physical presence in 2022, they will be able to host digital exhibits as well.
To mark the resumption of the offline show, Samsung’s President of Visual Display Business Han Jong-hee will deliver a preshow keynote speech on Jan. 4.
Under the topic “Age of Togetherness,” he is expected to talk about how technology should coexist with people and for the planet.
Samsung said that through the keynote, they will show how everyone can do their part in building a sustainable planet.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)