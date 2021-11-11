 Back To Top
Business

Coupang kicks off massive sales for China’s Singles Day

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 17:54       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 17:54
(Coupang)
(Coupang)

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang has launched a three-day “Singles Day Mega Sale” to celebrate China’s annual shopping bonanza.

The massive sales, from Nov. 10 to 12, was inspired by the Chinese version of US’ Black Friday.

During the event, Coupang plans to woo Chinese customers with daily special offers using its “Rocket Jikgu” overseas delivery service. The firm will hand out coupons for an additional 10,000 won off purchases of 60,000 won or more.

Coupang’s WOW members can also benefit from an additional discount of 11,110 won across 500 products. Global brands are also offering discounts of up to 20 percent on the platform. They include fashion companies Nike, Adidas, MLB, and Skechers; audio brands JBL, Sony, Bose, Marshall, and Bang & Olufsen; home appliance and digital device manufacturers Lenovo, Logitech, and Philips; and other brand names like Lego, Oral-B, and Gillette.

“We planned Singles Day Mega Sale so that our customers can enjoy shopping at affordable prices via Rocket Jikgu,” a Coupang official said. “With so many global brands coming to the event, we hope our customers get good deals on various items that they have kept on their wish list. Coupang will continue to hold various special events for our customers.”

(song@heraldcorp.com)



