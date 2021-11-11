 Back To Top
Coldplay to meet Korean fans in online concert next month

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 17:43       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 17:43
Poster image for “Coupang Play Concert: Coldplay” (Coupang Play)
Poster image for “Coupang Play Concert: Coldplay” (Coupang Play)

British rock band Coldplay will meet Korean fans in a virtual concert on Dec. 4 via video streaming service Coupang Play.

Coldplay’s online concert will be hosted exclusively and broadcast live by Coupang Play, according to the local streamer.

“As Coldplay is widely recognized for its explosive singing, spectacular playing of instruments and amazing stage manners in interacting with fans, we look forward to seeing what will happen at this year’s concert,” Coupang Play said in a press release Thursday.

The event will be the band’s first solo concert in Korea in four years. The band last performed in Seoul in 2017.

Hosting its first concert, Coupang Play says it is preparing an online fan meeting with details schedule to be announced soon on the Coupang Play website, app and social media accounts.

Coldplay, a British rock band formed in 1998, is known for big hits such as “Viva La Vida,” “Yellow,” “Fix You,” and “Adventure of a Lifetime.”

The rock band is also recently familiar to many Korean fans for collaborating with K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Their collaborative new single “My Universe” topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart on Oct. 2, marking BTS’ sixth No. 1 debut and Coldplay’s second on the Hot 100.

“Coupang Play Concert: Coldplay” will be available on Coupang Play from 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
