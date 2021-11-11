 Back To Top
Business

Seoul stocks down for 2nd day amid inflation woes

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 16:01

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday, taking a cue from the estimate-beating inflation data in the United States that fanned concerns about faster-than-expected rate hikes. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) retreated 5.25 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,924.92 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 563 billion shares worth some 13.3 trillion won ($11.3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 630 to 215.

Foreigners bought a net 95 billion won, while institutions sold 238 billion won. Retail investors purchased a net 137 billion won.

The KOSPI retreated as US consumer prices grew at the fastest pace since 1990.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plunged 1.66 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.66 percent amid worries the high price pressure may advance the Federal Reserve's timeline to raise its key rates.

"The (high US) price index seems to have driven down the stock prices, but such impact was buffered in advance by China's (estimate-beating) price index that was released a day earlier," Samsung Securities analyst Jeong Myung-ji said.

In Seoul, tech, auto and bio stocks remained in negative terrain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.43 percent to 69,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.92 percent to 107,500 won.

Internet portal operator Naver fell 1.81 percent to 407,000 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor moved down 1.68 percent to 205,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 0.12 percent to 819,000 won.

Among gainers, leading car battery firm LG Chem added 2.44 percent to 757,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,180.8 won against the US dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

