Daewoo Shipbuilding bags W487b order for 2 LNG carriers

Maria Angelicoussis (L), chairwoman of Angelicoussis Shipping Group, shakes hands with Lee Sung-geun, the CEO of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME), at the headquarters of Maran Gas Maritime Inc., a gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group, in Greece on Wednesday. (DSME)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday it has signed a 486.7 billion-won ($410.9 million) deal to construct two LNG carriers.DSME will deliver the 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers to Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM), a gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group, the largest shipper in Greece, by November 2024, the shipbuilder said.The Greek shipping group has been the largest buyer of DSME, which has placed orders for 112 ships since 1994, the shipbuilding company said.The deal has an option to build two additional LNG carriers, DSME added.With the latest order, DSME has achieved 119 percent of its annual target of $7.7 billion won so far this year, winning orders worth $9.19 billion. (Yonhap)