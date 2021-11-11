[From the Scene] 'Versatility drives Renault Samsung's Busan plant'

An employee is working on a vehicle at Renault Samsung Motors’ Busan automotive manufacturing plant in Busan on Tuesday. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



BUSAN -- While factories usually have one flagship item manufactured on one assembly line to maximize productivity, Renault Samsung Motors’ Busan automotive plant has increased competitiveness by making its lines able to produce more than one.



With the versatile assembly line, the Busan plant is in full gear to boost exports of Renault Samsung’s global flagship sports utility vehicle XM3, known as Arkana overseas, Lee Hae-jin, director at Renault Samsung Motors’ manufacturing division said.



Celebrating the production of the 50,000th XM3 on Tuesday, the automaker took media outlets on a tour of the manufacturing plant in Busan, responsible for producing the global flagship sports utility vehicle globally known as the new Arkana.



At the Busan plant, three vehicles are produced on one assembly line -- QM6 and XM3 in the sports utility vehicle lineup and SM6, the sedan. Twizy, a small electric vehicle is also OEM-manufactured. In the global market outside Korea, QM6 is sold with the name Koleos as SM6 is called Talisman, and XM3, the new Arkana.





Celebrating the production of The 50,000th Renault Samsung Motors' XM3 is being celebrated at Renault Samsung Busan plant in Busan on Tuesday. (Renault Samsung Motors)



On the day of the visit, the factory celebrated the production of the 50,000th the new Arkana, that were to be loaded on the ship en route to Europe.



At the entrance to Renault Samsung Motor’s headquarters is a placard reading, “New Arkana is the key to our survival.” And Lee stuck by that message: Arkana critical in keeping the facility running, he said.



“The maximum production capacity of Busan plant is 150,000 units to 200,000 units in a year, but domestic demand can only go as high as 100,000 units for now,” Lee said.



“Arkana’s contribution in increasing the total output of the plant is very important, and we hope to cut down on fixed costs in operating the factory and improve profitability.”



The Arkana was introduced for the first time in South Korea as the XM3 in March 2020. Gaining popularity here, the model has been launched in 28 countries, starting with Chile in July last year. Tapping into European markets, including in France, Germany, Italy and Spain with the new name Arkana, the accumulated export volume for the compact SUV quickly grew to surpass the 50,000-mark last week.



“The export volume of over 50,000 units is better than our expectations, and it proves of the competitiveness Arkana has in Europe, and also of the quality competitiveness of Busan plant,” Lee said.



By country, the automaker sold 19,737 units of Arkana in France, 6,245 units in Spain, 5,785 units in Germany and 4,275 units in Italy, since the model was launched in Europe in December.



As of the end of this year, the company said it expects the accumulated production volume to reach 60,000, and also plans to raise the production to 130,000 units of the SUV, with 100,000 of them for export.



Inside the Busan plant are four shops: Stamping, body welding, painting and assembling.



The manufacturing process begins from the Stamping Shop, where robots stamp out different parts of a car such as the body, doors and engine compartments from metal sheets.



The sheets are then processed to be delivered, again, by robots, to the welding shop where the automated facility will assemble them into a 4-dimensional car body.



The Painting Shop is also about 99 percent automated, and there were only a few employees in those shops, avoiding the path of the delivery robots that drove from one point to the other on its own.



One of the highlight of the factory was the Assembly Shop, where a single assembly line has been specially developed to allow production of multiple models.



Inside, the employees were working on the three sales models for the automaker, the SM6, XM3 and QM6, lined up on the same conveyor belt, in seemingly random order.



This “mixed production line” was made possible with the “Block & Kit” system and the 210 units of Auto Guided Vehicles, an assembly shop chief explained. Next to each of the vehicles being worked on, basically a cart filled with matching auto parts followed for the human employees to assemble them on the car body.



According to Renault Samsung, the assembly line is used to produce all types of passenger cars such as sedans and sports utility vehicles, and in different segments ranging from C to E. Vehicles with different powertrains of gasoline, diesel, electricity and hybrid engines are all handled on the line.





(Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)