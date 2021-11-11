 Back To Top
KT services suffer disruptions in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:57       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:57

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Corp. said Thursday it has suffered disruptions in its mobile and internet services in western Seoul, less than three weeks after an outage crippled businesses across the country.

KT said the services were interrupted for nearly two hours in the Yeongdeungpo and Guro districts due to an accidental cut in the fiber-optic cables at around 10:25 a.m.

KT said up to 90 percent of the disrupted services had been recovered as of 1:15 p.m.

Last month, KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo apologized for the abrupt disruption of internet, payment and phone call services for about an hour that caused inconvenience to its customers at hospitals, schools, restaurants and other facilities. (Yonhap)

 

