Know your customers: Top bankers hit playgrounds of digital natives

NH NongHyup Bank CEO Kwon Joon-hak (right) and comedian Hong In-kyu co-host a livestream on the lender’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. (NH NongHyup Bank)



In a studio decorated with colorful mascot dolls, NH NongHyup Bank CEO Kwon Joon-hak, who leads South Korea’s fifth-largest commercial bank, on Tuesday made his first YouTube live debut. Co-hosting the one-hour event with a comedian, Kwon ditched the image of an unapproachable corporate representative, and transformed into a “guy next door” making jokes with customers online.



“I’m a little nervous but will do my best to have a great time with our customers participating in this online event,” the 59-year-old top banker said as he opened the show.



The online event, held to celebrate the lender’s social networking sites reaching 3 million followers, featured a quiz contest, phone-ins and a gift giveaway that included Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone and Starbucks coffee coupons.



Around 3,000 online users participated in the event, leaving nearly 13,000 comments, according to officials, effectively expanding its online exposure.



Kwon is one of the top bankers here who are rolling up their sleeves in attempt to connect with young consumers through YouTube, the “metaverse” and K-pop star fandom culture.



Credibility has traditionally been a core asset for big banks. But the rise of digital natives -- Gen Z and millennials -- requires their brands to be more cool, fun, and social -- obviously not so serious.



As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, banks are finding YouTube a cost-effective tool to engage with customers, especially young people who tend to use social media more frequently, said Seo Ji-yong, an economics professor at Sangmyung University.



In the rapidly changing financial services industry, commercial lenders are under pressure to secure as many young customers as possible to ensure future profit.



“You can feel some kind of desperation when you see bank CEOs roll their sleeves up to directly communicate with potential customers. It also signifies that they predict a rocky road ahead for conventional banks,” Seo added.



By taking a customer-centric approach with high-tech services, fintech firms and online-only banks have been way ahead of the game compared to their conventional counterparts.



Those aged under 30 accounted for 31.9 percent of NH NongHyup’s total customers while at KakaoBank, the country’s largest digital-only lender, the age group accounted for 61 percent of their clientele.







KB Kookmin Bank CEO Hur Yin (center) poses with K-pop girl group aespa and their four virtual avatar members in a teaser video released by the bank on Sept. 30. (KB Kookmin Bank)