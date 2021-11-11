 Back To Top
National

Top US diplomat for East Asia hold talks with Seoul officials

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 15:08       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 15:08
Daniel Kritenbrink, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs (center), arrives at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The top US diplomat for East Asia held talks with officials in South Korea on Thursday, discussing a wide range of issues, including North Korea, bilateral ties and economic cooperation. 

Daniel Kritenbrink, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, arrived in Seoul on Wednesday following a four-day stop in Tokyo. It marks his first Asia trip since taking office in September. 

Kritenbrink met with his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, deputy minister for political affairs, in the morning. 

The two sides discussed how the allies can “continue to promote the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” according to the US Embassy in Seoul in a Twitter post.

The State Department usually uses the “rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific” language in an apparent allusion to countering China’s assertiveness in the region. 

Later in the day, he was to hold talks with Lee Sung-ho, deputy minister for economic diplomacy, as well as with senior officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. 

Kritenbrink’s separate sessions with economy and trade officials suggest Washington’s focus on addressing ongoing global supply chain disruptions, specifically the semiconductor shortage, amid the intensifying rivalry between the US and China. 

Washington has been rallying allies to join its efforts to reshape the global supply chain and be less dependent on China. South Korea’s delicate balancing act between its main security ally, the US, and its biggest trade partner, China, could be put to the test as the rivalry heats up, observers say. 

The US official was also scheduled to meet Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, in the afternoon, which appears to come as part of Washington’s efforts to establish ties with the main contenders ahead of the March 9 presidential election. 

He is also slated to meet Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party on Friday. 

Kritenbrink is a career diplomat who was most recently the ambassador to Vietnam. He has served multiple posts related to Asia, including senior adviser for North Korea policy at the department and senior director for Asian affairs at the National Security Council. Considered a China expert, Kritenbrink also served in postings to the US embassies in Beijing and Tokyo and speaks fluent Chinese and Japanese.


By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
