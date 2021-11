At COP26, KB chief vows ‘positive strategy’ for green shift

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo shared the banking group’s plans in combating climate change at an invitation-only meeting of senior officials across global sectors and governments held Wednesday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the firm said Thursday.At the 9th High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate, held online and offline simultaneously, Yoon was invited on behalf of the global finance sector to speak on the topic of achieving a just, equitable and inclusive transition to a net-zero society. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan and British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC Chairman Leif Johansson were among those invited to speak at the meeting.The Seoul-based banking group chief, via video conference, said that while just eliminating high carbon businesses from the portfolio would be an easy way to achieve net-zero through “negative strategy,” KB Financial plans to adopt a “positive strategy” in which it would finance the industries‘ shift towards low- and zero-carbon projects.On cooperation with the UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance, Yoon highlighted the role of the global banking alliance in bringing together businesses to achieve the common goal of creating a net-zero society.Yoon also vowed that KB Financial would work as a leader in the Asia-Pacific to boost and encourage participation of bankers in the region to combat climate change.KB Financial is currently South Korea’s No. 1 banking group by assets, holding 650.5 trillion won ($548.6 billion) as of end-September.By Jung Min-kyung ( mkjung@heraldcorp.com