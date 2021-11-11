 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

At COP26, KB chief vows ‘positive strategy’ for green shift

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 15:29
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo attends the 9th High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, via video conference, at the banking group’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul on Wednesday, in this photo released Thursday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo attends the 9th High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, via video conference, at the banking group’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul on Wednesday, in this photo released Thursday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo shared the banking group’s plans in combating climate change at an invitation-only meeting of senior officials across global sectors and governments held Wednesday at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the firm said Thursday.

At the 9th High-Level Meeting of Caring for Climate, held online and offline simultaneously, Yoon was invited on behalf of the global finance sector to speak on the topic of achieving a just, equitable and inclusive transition to a net-zero society. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan and British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC Chairman Leif Johansson were among those invited to speak at the meeting.

The Seoul-based banking group chief, via video conference, said that while just eliminating high carbon businesses from the portfolio would be an easy way to achieve net-zero through “negative strategy,” KB Financial plans to adopt a “positive strategy” in which it would finance the industries‘ shift towards low- and zero-carbon projects.

On cooperation with the UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance, Yoon highlighted the role of the global banking alliance in bringing together businesses to achieve the common goal of creating a net-zero society.

Yoon also vowed that KB Financial would work as a leader in the Asia-Pacific to boost and encourage participation of bankers in the region to combat climate change.

KB Financial is currently South Korea’s No. 1 banking group by assets, holding 650.5 trillion won ($548.6 billion) as of end-September.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114