Paris Baguette lands in Indonesia

Customers walk pass the first Paris Baguette store in Indonesia located in Ashta District 8 in Jakarta. (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Thursday it opened the nation’s first Paris Baguette bakery in the Ashta District 8 shopping mall of Indonesia capital Jakarta.
The move comes after the South Korean food company set up a joint venture with its local partner, Erajaya Group, last month. With a population of 270 million, Indonesia is SPC’s seventh market.
The 189-square-meter space is located in the city’s biggest commercial area, the Sudirman Central Business District, and boasts more than 50 seats.
All menu items are pork-free, the company emphasized, taking into account the country’s large Muslim population. More products catered to the local palate will be developed soon, it added.
“We are very happy to enter into Indonesia. We will make efforts with our Indonesian partner to grow Paris Baguette into a brand that is loved by Indonesian consumers,” said an official from the group.
Despite various travel bans and pandemic restrictions, SPC has been aggressively expanding its bakery business overseas. The group opened the first Paris Baguette location in Cambodia early this year and is planning to build a factory in Malaysia.
SPC operates some 430 Paris Baguette outlets in seven countries.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)