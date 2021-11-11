 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Paris Baguette lands in Indonesia

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:34       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:34
Customers walk pass the first Paris Baguette store in Indonesia located in Ashta District 8 in Jakarta. (SPC Group)
Customers walk pass the first Paris Baguette store in Indonesia located in Ashta District 8 in Jakarta. (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Thursday it opened the nation’s first Paris Baguette bakery in the Ashta District 8 shopping mall of Indonesia capital Jakarta.

The move comes after the South Korean food company set up a joint venture with its local partner, Erajaya Group, last month. With a population of 270 million, Indonesia is SPC’s seventh market.

The 189-square-meter space is located in the city’s biggest commercial area, the Sudirman Central Business District, and boasts more than 50 seats.

All menu items are pork-free, the company emphasized, taking into account the country’s large Muslim population. More products catered to the local palate will be developed soon, it added.

“We are very happy to enter into Indonesia. We will make efforts with our Indonesian partner to grow Paris Baguette into a brand that is loved by Indonesian consumers,” said an official from the group.

Despite various travel bans and pandemic restrictions, SPC has been aggressively expanding its bakery business overseas. The group opened the first Paris Baguette location in Cambodia early this year and is planning to build a factory in Malaysia.

SPC operates some 430 Paris Baguette outlets in seven countries.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114