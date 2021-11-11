 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor to build integrated data platform for mobility services

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 14:05

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the IONIQ brand's electric SUV concept
This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the IONIQ brand's electric SUV concept "Seven" ahead of its unveiling at the LA Auto Show in November. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Group seeks to build an integrated data platform to provide real-time and tailored mobility services as part of its push toward the fast-evolving future industry, its division chief said Thursday.

"Connected data is the basis of a platform. We plan to build a 'data lake' that utilizes data collected in real time from urban air mobility (UAM) and purpose-based cars (PBV), as well as passenger cars," Song Chang-hyun, the head of Hyundai's Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) division, said in an online developer conference hosted by the automaker.

The envisioned data lake would store a pool of data, gathered from people using different types of vehicles, from existing automobiles to future mobility types, such as UAM and purpose-based cars (PBV).

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its blueprint for future mobility in three areas -- UAM, mobility hub and PBV -- presenting a future smart city where people use the special purpose vehicles to reach mobility stations and transfer to other destinations.

Based on the pool of data collected, the platform will provide the most tailored mobility services to vehicle users.

"The plan is to provide 'killer' services to individuals, such as indicating vehicle conditions guiding optimized routes, checking indoor parking locations and charging conditions by utilizing the data between different means of transportation," Song said.

Key to making that happen will be bringing in the self-driving technology, mobility devices, electrification for carbon neutrality, and software that connects data and services, he added.

Song said the company plans to unveil a new open data platform next year that will include data intelligence, maps and identification modules for mobility and logistics services. (Yonhap)

 

