 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Seoul to invest over 240 billion won to become global financial hub

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Nov 11, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : Nov 11, 2021 - 13:20
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Yonhap)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Yonhap)
Seoul Metropolitan Government will invest 241.8 billion won ($204 million) over five years as part of its plans to transform the city into a global financial hub, the city said Thursday.

The city also plans to establish an agency for overseeing foreign investment in the city, with the goal of attracting more than 250 foreign financial firms and attaining foreign direct investment of $30 billion by 2030.

The agency, which is set to open in 2024, will work with Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s investment hosting agency Invest Korea and directly negotiate with target firms. It is also looking to open a digital finance support center the following year for local firms to use.

The Seoul government said that it will also increase incentives and make regulatory changes, and have Yeouido, western Seoul, as the center of finance.

By next year, the city government looks to launch an international financial office in Yeouido for foreign firms to use as a site to prepare for opening their own offices in Seoul. The city aims to support firms with up to 70 percent of monthly rent for up to five years.

The office will also provide legal and financial consulting services as needed, according to the plan.

By the same year, Seoul also plans to open a new think tank dedicated to conduct financial research projects, hiring finance professionals to research appropriate financial policies and initiatives for the city government to pursue.

It is also considering opening new educational programs jointly with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and establish networks with financial education institutions overseas, thereby opening job opportunities for interested students and professionals.

The city government is scheduled to open a fintech lab in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, in 2022 for its officials to assist initial public offering procedures and investment projects for nearby firms.

In pursuing these goals, the city government said it will increase incentives and cut taxes for overseas firms relocating to Seoul. The city government plans to host more international schools and prepare housing units for relocating professionals and their families to live.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114