[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 12, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Nov 12, 2021 - 09:01
Seoul Lantern Festival

The Seoul Lantern Festival is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 12 at various sites in Jongno, central Seoul.
The representative festival of Seoul features a number of large paper lanterns and illuminated sculptures along the Cheonggye Stream.
The event will be an online-offline hybrid event, where people can enjoy an augmented reality exhibition and join the festival via social media channels like Facebook and Instagram.
The offline venues offer visitors the chance to enjoy the hanji lantern exhibition.
More information can be found at www.stolantern.com.

Uijeongbu Budaejjigae Festival

The Uijeongbu Budaejjigae Festival on Budaejjigae Street in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, runs through Nov. 30.
The annual festival, which had been on hiatus since 2019, offers visitors a chance to try the iconic dish budaejjigae, also known as army stew or Korean spicy sausage stew.
Two-for-one deals are available at the 21 participating restaurants on Budaejjigae Street to those who make reservations online.
Each visitor gets a stamp, and repeat visitors can get a special gift if they collect all 21 stamps in the series.
Updated information can be found at www.budaejjigaefesta.modoo.at.
 
Hueree Pink Muhly Festival

The Hueree Pink Muhly Festival runs through Sunday at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
The park, near Hallasan, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the fall breeze.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its pink muhly grass.
The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com/index.php or www.visitjeju.net/en

Gaecheon Art Festival

The 70th Gaecheon Art Festival kicked off Nov. 7 and is scheduled to run through Sunday at various areas around Jinju National Museum in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.
The annual festival offers various programs related to the long history of Jinju, including musical, concert, busking and dance performances,
Visitors of all ages can also enjoy in-person activities offered at venues around the fortress Jinjuseong for free.
The festival offers opportunities to try on traditional clothes, play traditional games, learn about the Joseon era military and enjoy the exhibition on weapons used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War.
Updates can be found at www.gaecheonart.com.

Taean Lighting Festival

The yearlong Taean Lighting Festival will end its run on Dec. 31 at Nature World in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
The festival does not offer any special programs for visitors to experience, but the shining lights and glowing lanterns make for the perfect backdrop for taking photos.
Marking its eighth anniversary, the event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Admission fees vary by age.
More information can be found at www.ffestival.co.kr.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
