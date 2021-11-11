[News Focus] Men in Sejong, women in Jeju have highest employment rate

People fill out application forms during a job fair in Seoul earlier this month. (Yonhap)

SEJONG – The most recent employment rate was the highest among male residents in Sejong and female residents in Jeju Province, according to a state agency’s analysis of figures from 17 major regions, eight cities and nine provinces, in South Korea.



Data from Statistics Korea showed that the nation’s employment rate for people aged 15-64 posted 60.4 percent as of June 2021 (the latest statistics available), in which a wide gap between men and women is seen -- 70 percent for men vs. 51.2 percent for women.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)