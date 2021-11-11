[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Eternals
(US)
Opened Nov. 3
Action
Directed by Chloe Zhao
Ten superheroes, known as Eternals, have been on Earth for 7,000 years protecting humans from the threat of Deviants, a bestial and savage race that swallow humans, without revealing their identity. In 1500, the heroes killed the last of the Deviants. However, in present day, the Deviants have returned, and the Eternals have to work together to protect mankind.
Ron’s Gone Wrong
(US)
Opened Oct. 27
Animation
Directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith
In the future, the AI robot model B-bot is every child’s friend. Middle schooler Barney Pudowski’s deepest wish is to get a B-bot, since he is the only student in school who doesn’t have one. He finally gets a robot named Ron, but there seems to be something wrong with his bot, which can’t connect to the network.
Dune
(US)
Opened Oct. 20
Science fiction
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) is born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. In his dream, he meets a strange woman from the dangerous desert planet Arrakis. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over Arrakis’ exclusive supply of precious resources that could unlock humanity’s great potential, Paul and his family receive an order to head to the planet.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
(US)
Opened Oct. 13
Action
Directed by Andy Serkis
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien Venom. One day, serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom. With Kasady and Carnage on the loose, the city descends into chaos.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)