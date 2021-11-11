[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Eternals

(US)

Opened Nov. 3

Action

Directed by Chloe Zhao



Ten superheroes, known as Eternals, have been on Earth for 7,000 years protecting humans from the threat of Deviants, a bestial and savage race that swallow humans, without revealing their identity. In 1500, the heroes killed the last of the Deviants. However, in present day, the Deviants have returned, and the Eternals have to work together to protect mankind.





Ron’s Gone Wrong

(US)

Opened Oct. 27

Animation

Directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith



In the future, the AI robot model B-bot is every child’s friend. Middle schooler Barney Pudowski’s deepest wish is to get a B-bot, since he is the only student in school who doesn’t have one. He finally gets a robot named Ron, but there seems to be something wrong with his bot, which can’t connect to the network.





Dune

(US)

Opened Oct. 20

Science fiction

Directed by Denis Villeneuve



In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) is born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. In his dream, he meets a strange woman from the dangerous desert planet Arrakis. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over Arrakis’ exclusive supply of precious resources that could unlock humanity’s great potential, Paul and his family receive an order to head to the planet.





