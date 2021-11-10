[Today’s K-pop] Billlie debuts amid much hype

(Credit: Mystic Story)



Six-member girl group named Billlie debuted with EP “The Billage of Perception: Chapter One” on Wednesday.



The name of the band implies that it will express “B-side,” a self inside us that everyone has and can emphasize with.



The EP is based on a unique and strong narrative that will run into a series, said the bandmates asking to keep an eye out for what perspective and messages they will convey from now on.



Focus track “Ring X Ring” mobilizes a score of hit makers, as expected from the first girl group launched by musician/producer Yoon Jongshin, to depict a mysterious incident in a village.



“The wailing siren in the intro part is a calling sign for us and also calls out for those us out there,” explained Moon Sua.



“We’re all nerves since this is the where we first introduce ourselves,” admitted Haram, “But we have each other’s back. This is the beginning and we’ll only strive to better.”



Seventeen to drop single in Japan next month





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen will keep their fans in Japan warm this winter with a special single.



The band is releasing “Ainochikara,” which translates as “Power of Love,” on Dec. 8 in Japan, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday.



The same-titled focus track is its first winter-themed song and contains the message that with power of love, we will be able to get through cold and challenging time and find warmth and comfort. It also is a ballad, a first from its Japanese repertoire, gently wrapping up the musicians’ year-long “Power of Love” project.



The single also includes Japanese version of “Home,” title track from sixth EP “You Made My Dawn,” and “Snap Shoot” from the third studio album “An Ode.”



Seventeen will unveil new songs in advance at the Japan edition of its digital concert “Seventeen Concert Power of Love” that will be held on Nov. 18.



Meanwhile, its ninth EP “Attaca” reclaimed No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking for next week, two weeks after it landed atop the chart on Nov. 1.



TXT puts out 1st EP in Japan





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together is putting out its first EP in Japan on Wednesday, according to label Big Hit Music.



The EP titled “Chaotic Wonderland” consists of four songs including Japanese version of “0X1=LOVESONG,” main track from its second full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” and features Ikuta Lilas, vocalist from Japanese band Yoasobi.



Also included in the four-track EP is “Ito,” written by Japanese band GReeeeN. The ballad tune is being used as an opening theme song for Japanese TV drama “Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation” that started airing last month.



The quintet debuted in Japan in January last year with single “Magic Hour” and released second single “Drama” and first LP “Still Dreaming.” The band is the fourth international artist to put four consecutive albums on Oricon’s weekly album chart -- “The Dream Chapter: Eternity,” “minisode 1: Blue Hour,” “Still Dreaming” and “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.”



GOT7’s Youngjae to meet fans online





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)