Rolls-Royce’s latest model in its bespoke cars lineup, the Black Badge Ghost, is unveiled in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Wednesday.The new model is a redesign of the New Ghost released last year. It is topped with a 6.75-liter twin turbo V12 engine and boasts a maximum 600 horsepower.Retail prices start at 550 million won ($423,000).By Kang Jae-eun ( kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com