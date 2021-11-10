BOK chief to meet economic experts to exchange views on economic conditions

Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's central bank chief will hold a meeting with economic experts this week to exchange views on recent economic trends, officials said Wednesday.



Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will meet seven economic experts from major think tanks, including the Samsung Economic Research Institute, at a Seoul hotel Thursday, according to the bank officials.



Lee occasionally held the "discussion on economic trends" with experts from various economic sectors, but no such meetings have been held since February 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the officials said.



During the meeting, Lee will exchange opinions on the latest economic trends and outlooks for 2022, they added, without providing any further details. (Yonhap)