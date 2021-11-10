Health care workers to strike over COVID-19 workload amid return to normal

Thousands of health workers at hospitals and care homes across South Korea are set to stage a strike Thursday, saying their calls for a manageable pandemic workload have gone unheeded by the government.
Members of the health care workers’ union said in a statement that to prepare for a COVID-19 surge ahead of winter as the country begins returning to normal, they have asked the government to augment staffing and implement other support measures.
“In opening up the country, the government said it predicts the number of COVID-19 patients to rise to around 5,000 a day. But not one word was said about what steps might be taken to ease that burden on health workers,” the union said.
“Then again last week, in ordering hospitals to free up more beds to make room for up to 10,000 COVID-19 patients being diagnosed daily, the government said nothing about how it would address the pressure on front-line workers.”
The union said the government -- while acknowledging that the pandemic exit plan would add to the strain on the health care system -- ignored the difficult working conditions for front-line workers, resulting in the vote to strike.
The union added that to protect vulnerable patients, workers who provide emergency and nonelective medical services will not be partaking in the walkout.
During a televised briefing, senior Ministry of Health and Welfare official Lee Chang-joon said from the latest negotiations with the union, an “understanding has been established that the strike will not lead to a significant disruption in medical services.”
Lee said the ministry was “determined to provide solutions to staffing and other issues raised by the union.” “In the last three rounds of meetings the ministry and the union came to terms over how the nursing workforce would be deployed at every hospital with COVID-19 wards,” he said.
A nurse who has spent more than 10 years working in the emergency department of one of the largest hospitals in the country said the pandemic had “already spawned an exodus of medical professionals, especially nurses.” According to the figures provided by the union, some 4,000 nurses have left the field in just the past year.
“Long working hours, little or no hazard pay, a poor work environment and a sense of disrespect are pushing front-line workers to leave, or consider leaving their profession,” she said.
A representative of the Korea Hospitals’ Association said hospitals have had to “assemble COVID-19 beds and then dismantle them only to put them back together again repeatedly” on the orders of the government. The government covers some of the costs, but not all, he said.
“Building COVID-19 beds is not as easy as it sounds. You need to separate them from non-COVID-19 beds with walls, and also set up negative pressure devices. It’s an expensive makeover,” he said, adding that hospitals were already struggling financially from the pandemic.
He said the biggest challenge was retaining the necessary workforce and replacing those who resign.
“Unless things change, it’s going to be hard to resolve this issue.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)