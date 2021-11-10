 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Banks' household loans grow at slower pace in Oct. amid tight lending rules

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 13:17       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 13:17

Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean banks' loans to households grew at a slower pace in October, central bank data showed Wednesday, amid the government's tightened regulations on lending amid worries about soaring household debt.

Banks' household loans stood at 1,057.9 trillion won ($897.3 billion) as of end-October, up 5.2 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea.

The on-month growth slowed from a 6.4 trillion won rise in September. It is also much smaller than an increase of 10.6 trillion won in the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

Of the total household loans, mortgage loans gained 4.7 trillion won on-month in October to 774.5 trillion won, a slower pace of expansion from the previous month's increase of 5.6 trillion won.

South Korea has been tightening its regulation of household debt amid worries that soaring household borrowing could weigh on economic recovery.

In October, the government announced it will enforce stricter lending rules based on borrowers' repayment capability through the debt service ratio from January next year to curb soaring household debt.

The central bank kept its key policy rate at 0.75 percent in October but is widely expected to raise the rate later this month to rein in inflation and household debt.

Banks' loans to businesses, however, expanded at a faster pace.

Banks' loans to companies had come to 1,059.3 trillion won as of end-October, up 10.3 trillion won from a month earlier. The figure is larger than an increase of 7.7 trillion won tallied in September, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114