National

Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 09:47

Seoul's first snow of the season falls in the central part of the city on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Seoul's first snow of the season falls in the central part of the city on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Seoul received the first snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, about a month earlier than last year, the state weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said light snow was observed at the Songwol-dong weather observation station in central Seoul at 6:10 a.m. The KMA records the first snow seen at the Songwol-dong observatory as Seoul's first snow of the season every year.

This year's first snow came in Seoul 30 days earlier than last year, when it fell on Dec. 10, and 10 days earlier than the average of the capital's first snow days from 1991-2020, which is Nov. 20.

The broad capital area also saw light snowfall this morning. (Yonhap)

