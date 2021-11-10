Seoul stocks open lower amid inflation concerns

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street that stemmed from rising inflation pressure.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) decreased 11.3 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,986.06 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks came off to a lackluster start, as investors are worried the rising inflation pressure may advance the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.6 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.31 percent.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.92 percent.



Leading car battery firm LG Chem declined 2.21 percent, internet portal operator Naver fell 0.24 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor moved down 1.17 percent.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.36 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,179.6 won against the US dollar, down 2.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)