 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Foreigners turn net sellers of S. Korean stocks in October

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 09:35

Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
Foreign investors turned net sellers of South Korean stocks in October and their net investment in local bonds also shrank, data showed Wednesday.

Foreigners sold a net 3.34 trillion won ($2.84 billion) worth of local stocks last month, compared with their net purchase valued at 2.51 trillion won in September, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

As of end-October, foreigners held 742.17 trillion won worth of local stocks, down 27 trillion won from a month earlier.

By region, investors from the United States held 301.5 trillion won worth of local stocks, 40.6 percent of offshore investors' total holdings, followed by those from Europe with 31.4 percent and from Asia with 12.9 percent.

Foreigners' net investment in local bonds came to 2.52 trillion won in October, compared with the previous month's 5.17 trillion won worth of their net investment in the fixed-income market, the data showed.

Their bond holdings as of end-October were valued at 205.15 trillion won, up 1.5 trillion won from September. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114