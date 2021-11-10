 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Clara Jumi Kang to hold encore recital of Bach’s sonatas and partitas

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 13:23       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 13:23
Violinist Clara Jumi Kang (Vincero)
Violinist Clara Jumi Kang (Vincero)


Violinist Clara Jumi Kang will return to the stage for an encore recital of Bach’s violin works to round out a successful year.

Kang, 34, is set to perform the entire cycle of the famed composer’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin at Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on Dec. 13.

In May and June, the Korean-German virtuoso went on a nationwide tour with stops in Seoul, Daegu and Daejeon and more, performing Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin (BWV 1001-1006), which she referred to as “the violin Bible” at the time.

“Bach’s unaccompanied suite may seem difficult and painful (to play) at first, but after getting immersed in it, there is a world of freedom and joy that cannot be compared to anything else,” the violinist said in an interview prior to the recital tour.

The 140-minute recital will be an encore of the tour program.

Kang is a celebrated violinist who has been performing with leading orchestras and artists around the world.

The violinist is the winner of the 2010 Indianapolis International Violin Competition. She also won the first prize at the 2009 Seoul Violin Competition and the 2010 Sendai Violin Competition.

Kang plays on Antonio Stradivarius’ 1708 “ex-Strauss.”

Tickets, priced from 30,000 won to 100,000 won, become available on Thursday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114