Clara Jumi Kang to hold encore recital of Bach’s sonatas and partitas

Violinist Clara Jumi Kang (Vincero)
Violinist Clara Jumi Kang will return to the stage for an encore recital of Bach’s violin works to round out a successful year.
Kang, 34, is set to perform the entire cycle of the famed composer’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin at Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on Dec. 13.
In May and June, the Korean-German virtuoso went on a nationwide tour with stops in Seoul, Daegu and Daejeon and more, performing Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin (BWV 1001-1006), which she referred to as “the violin Bible” at the time.
“Bach’s unaccompanied suite may seem difficult and painful (to play) at first, but after getting immersed in it, there is a world of freedom and joy that cannot be compared to anything else,” the violinist said in an interview prior to the recital tour.
The 140-minute recital will be an encore of the tour program.
Kang is a celebrated violinist who has been performing with leading orchestras and artists around the world.
The violinist is the winner of the 2010 Indianapolis International Violin Competition. She also won the first prize at the 2009 Seoul Violin Competition and the 2010 Sendai Violin Competition.
Kang plays on Antonio Stradivarius’ 1708 “ex-Strauss.”
Tickets, priced from 30,000 won to 100,000 won, become available on Thursday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)