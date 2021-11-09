'Nuclear-Free World’ photo exhibition opens in Seoul

The photo exhibition “Nuclear-Free World” in Jongno, central Seoul (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)



The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul opened a photo exhibition on Tuesday titled “Nuclear-Free World.”



The show commemorates the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan.



Opening the exhibition, Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev noted that Kazakhstan was the first country in the world to close a nuclear test site and that it had voluntarily renounced its nuclear arsenal, the world’s fourth largest at the time.



Dyussenbayev applauded the first president of Kazakhstan, Elbasy N. Nazarbayev, who officially closed the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site on Aug. 29, 1991, laying the foundation for the development of modern Kazakhstan.

First president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.(Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul)

“Recognizing the merits of Kazakhstan, the UN General Assembly declared August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests,” the Kazakh ambassador said in a statement.



The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, politicians, specialists in nuclear disarmament, scientists and researchers from South Korean universities.



Visitors explore glimpses of Kazakhstan at "Nuclear Free World" photo exhibition in Seoul.(Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul)