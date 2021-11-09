 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] S. Korea‘s seaport cargo up 8.1% in Q3 amid global rebound

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 10, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Nov 10, 2021 - 10:00

Cargo processed at South Korean seaports advanced 8.1 percent in the third quarter of this year as trade gained traction amid the global economic recovery from the pandemic, the Oceans Ministry said.

Cargo handled at the country’s ports came to 393.03 million tons during the July-September period, up from 363.53 million tons a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Handling of export-import cargo surged 8.6 percent on-year to 338.85 million tons in the third quarter, as exports of auto and petrochemicals, and imports of raw materials, expanded amid the global recovery, it showed. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
