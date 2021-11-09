 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 16:50       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 16:50

Freight vehicles wait in a long line to charge urea water solutions (UWS) at a charging station in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday, amid the ongoing supply shortage due to China's export curbs. (Yonhap)
Freight vehicles wait in a long line to charge urea water solutions (UWS) at a charging station in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday, amid the ongoing supply shortage due to China's export curbs. (Yonhap)
China has been proactively consulting with South Korea to help ease its supply shortage of urea water solution needed in diesel vehicles, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

South Korea has been grappling with a shortage of urea water solution in recent weeks as Beijing last month tightened exports of urea and other raw materials amid a coal supply shortage. Coal is the main feedstock for urea.

"China highly appreciates South Korea's demand for (urea) and has been proactively negotiating with South Korea to resolve the issue," the ministry said in a written answer to Yonhap News Agency's request.

"China's adjustment of the list of the trading items subject to inspection, including urea, was a necessary measure to improve their management, not targeted at a particular country."

Seoul officials have been stepping up diplomatic efforts to expedite the customs procedure for urea to prevent its impact on the logistics sectors.

While 18,000 tons of urea contracted by South Korean companies are currently on hold in China, South Korea has requested to expedite the process for the pre-shipment inspections on 7,000 tons of urea in particular, a foreign ministry official said.

The amount would be enough to produce at least one month of urea water solution for vehicles, according to industry officials.

To ease the supply shortage, the country plans to import 200 tons of urea from Vietnam next week and bring in 27,000 liters of urea water solution from Australia this week via military aircraft.

In addition, embassies and trade promotion agencies abroad have been contacting other countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, to import an additional amount of urea, the official said. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114