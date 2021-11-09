[Newsmaker] [KH Explains] Korea’s urea shortage crisis

A sense of crisis is deepening in South Korea, as an acute shortage of a chemical called urea threatens to disrupt businesses across a vast spectrum from construction to retail.
Government officials are mobilizing diplomacy to secure urea supplies from overseas, but no immediate solution appears to be in sight.
The Korea Herald looks at what is causing this sudden urea crunch in South Korea and why it is so hard to fix. What is urea in the first place?
Urea is a type of nitrogen mainly made with ammonia extracted from coal or natural gas. This chemical is important for its two main usages.
Urea is widely used as a fertilizer and animal feed additive, and also in diesel vehicles.
When urea is mixed with water, approximately in a ratio of 1:2, it becomes a very useful solution for diesel vehicles to reduce their harmful emissions.
It converts nitrogen oxide into diatomic nitrogen and water. That is why urea solution is also called diesel exhaust fluid.
Diesel cars equipped with the DEF system won’t start, if the DEF tank is empty. Normally, a 10-liter bottle of urea solution is enough for a passenger car for up to 20,000 kilometers. But for cargo trucks that loads more than 1 tonnage, it requires a refill of urea solution more often.Why the shortage is happening?
South Korea has some 1.33 million cars and 550,000 cargo trucks powered by diesel engine. These diesel cars require between 6,000 and 8,000 metric tons of urea solution per day. Industry forecasts that the urea shortage -- for both agricultural use and as an automotive solution -- will begin in about a month.
South Korea heavily relies on China for urea. Korea Customs Service data showed that this year alone, from January to September, 97.6 percent of the country’s urea imports for diesel exhaust fluid came from China. For China, South Korea is the second largest customer of urea with 14 percent, following India at 47.5 percent.
Last year, Korea imported some 835,615 tons of urea to use for fertilizer and diesel exhaust fluid. Some 88 percent of the imported urea for solution came from China.
But on Oct. 15, China has restricted its exports of 29 types of fertilizers, including urea, citing a spike in coal price as a reason.
China has been suffering a severe coal shortage after it stopped buying coal from Australia since late last year due to a spat with Canberra on how Beijing handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this came amid China’s push to go carbon neutral by 2060, aiming for 80 percent of its energy to come from non-fossil fuel sources eventually. China is the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide as the largest coal producer. Above 50 percent of its power is generated from coal.
Since May, China’s central government has been tightening its belt to control and cut emissions through a tougher electricity pricing mechanism, exerting authority over power supplies of provincial governments and local plants. In September, the country’s some 20 industrial regions including Liaoning has suffered widespread power cuts, forcing factories to suspend operations and leaving hundreds of thousands of households with no electricity.
China’s worst power crunch coincided with the rebound of the global economy after the pandemic and increase of the country’s manufacturing demand, causing the central government to ease up on its power supply restriction.
But that doesn’t mean that it will instantly begin exporting urea to South Korea, as China has asked government-run companies to increase production of coal to satisfy the domestic power generation demand. How bad can this be?
It can be very, very bad.
As previously explained, urea is essential for diesel engines.
This means that fuel will no longer be delivered to gas stations and buses won’t be able to pick up and drop off busy commuters. A massive public transportation crisis is expected.
Say goodbye to early-morning deliveries. Groceries ordered online will no longer be delivered to customers’ doorsteps. Convenience stores, which stock items two to three times a day, will have empty shelves. Restaurants will have to close their doors as ingredients won’t be delivered. Containers will pile up on docks. Factories will have to halt operations without trucks to ship their products.
As many construction equipment such as bulldozers are also powered by diesel, construction sites will also be affected.
What’s worse, Korea faces a potential power crunch ahead of winter. The country generates 51 percent of electricity with coal. Without cargo trucks, coal won’t be delivered to power generation facilities. Industry officials predict that Korea’s urea solution will run out of urea stock in three months. Why hasn’t this been fixed yet?
Inside diesel vehicles, sensors that check urea solution are installed by law.
If urea solution tanks are empty, the sensors limit the horsepower or even block the ignition. Taking out these sensors is not only illegal but expensive, as they have complex designs to prevent fabrication. Above all, changing sensors in all 2 million diesel trucks is unrealistic.
Sourcing urea somewhere else other than China is not as easy as it sounds. As witnessed from the ongoing crisis, urea is a strategic material and global supplies are limited. To meet immediate demand, Korea aims to import 27 tons of urea solution from Australia as well as 200 tons from Vietnam. Considering that diesel vehicles in Korea consume 220 tons of urea solution per day, 227 tons are just enough to last a day.
Korea imports roughly 80,000 tons of urea for diesel cars every year and 100 percent of it comes from China, so finding an immediate alternative supply chain is very much so unfeasible. Even if Korea finds one, the country will likely be at a disadvantage on the negotiating table.
As a last resort, Korea might redirect urea used for industries and fertilizers for diesel vehicles, but the option runs health risks for both pedestrians and cars.
Experts point out that industrial urea and fertilizer urea contain a high level of formaldehyde -- a carcinogenic substance. It hasn’t officially been tested how much formaldehyde will be emitted when diesel vehicles run on the industrial or fertilizer urea.
Also, the two types of urea contain more impurities. If used continuously, these impurities can accumulate inside urea solution tanks and potentially cause the sophisticated systems inside the vehicles to malfunction.
“It’s like white residues that are left behind when you boil off groundwater,” said Lee Ho-geun, professor of automotive engineering at Daeduk University.
