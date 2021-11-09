Korea to get COVID-19 pills ‘no later than February’: vice health minister

South Korea plans to bring oral antivirals against COVID-19 to the country by January, the Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Yoo Geun-heag told reporters Tuesday, in addition to the 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that will be purchased for the third year of the pandemic.
While refraining from calling oral antivirals a pandemic “game-changer,” he said the government was working to make them available here by January, a month earlier than previously proposed. The secured budget would allow Korea to purchase enough medicines for roughly 404,000 people from companies like Merck and Pfizer, he added.
“We don’t expect antivirals to solve COVID-19, but they will certainly help bring down severe outcomes from the disease,” he said.
He said the government was “in talks to purchase 90 million doses of vaccines next year, and possibly more, the budget for which has already been figured out,” he said. Of those, 80 million would be Pfizer and Moderna’s while the other 10 million will be from local companies.
But it was not yet clear if the newly purchased vaccines would be ones modified to defend against variants, he added.
As for concerns about delayed shipments that have plagued the country’s rollout efforts earlier this year, he said he “does not see possibilities of such events being repeated in the future.”
He explained that Moderna had apologized over shipping delays during a meeting with the government’s delegates in August at the company headquarters in the US. The delays “weren’t due to issues with communication” between the Korean government and the vaccine maker, but rather, “due to the manufacturing issues within the company.”
In response to a press query pointing out an uptick in COVID-linked deaths, he said the death rate, which currently hovers around 0.7-0.8 percent, was “not that high compared to figures seen in other countries.”
Korea’s death rate, which has fallen from around 1.56 percent at the beginning of Korea’s vaccination campaign in February to about 0.35 percent in June, rose to 0.7 percent in October. For each day during the first week of November, more than 15 deaths were reported.
He said as booster doses are being doled out to vulnerable populations, including residents of nursing homes and other congregate settings, the rate is expected to go down. Deaths were nearly five times more common among the unvaccinated compared to the vaccinated.
As winter approaches, the government was “keen to avoid repeating the tragedy of last winter,” he said, when a string of outbreaks at homes for elderly people led to a spike in deaths.
Asked up to which point death and hospitalization rates are deemed “manageable,” he said the government had not set a specific figure. “Our aim, of course, is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations as much as possible … but there is no target figure that we are aiming toward.”
As Korea seeks to coexist with COVID-19, deaths and hospitalizations, rather than case counts, will be the two main metrics that measure the country’s performance in handling the pandemic, the government previously said. Based on the changes in trends, the government is set to decide whether to move on to the next phase of the pandemic exit next week.
While the government has pointed to a 75 percent nationwide intensive care bed occupancy rate as the threshold for reinstating social distancing restrictions lifted earlier this month, that was “not the ultimate deciding factor,” he added.
Despite an order to hospitals to set aside some of their beds for COVID-19 patients last week, Korea’s health care system is still capable of managing the current size of the outbreak, he maintained, citing evaluations by the government as well as a panel of outside advisers.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)