Samsung Electronics develops world’s fastest mobile DRAM

Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it has successfully developed the world’s first next-generation mobile DRAM LPDDR5X (Low Power Double Data Rate 5X).
According to the world’s leading maker of memory chips, the 14-nanometer-based 16-gigabit LPDDR5X with enhanced speed and storage as well as less power consumption, is expected to become the optimal memory chip solution for the advanced technology industry growing exponentially with 5G, artificial intelligence and the shift to the metaverse.
The new development marks the mobile DRAM in existence, processing up to 8.5 gigabits per second, a speed about 30 percent faster than the previous LPDDR5 solution with a maximum data processing speed of 6.4 gigabits per second.
It also reduces consumption of power by 20 percent compared to the previous model, leveraging the industry’s most advanced 14-nanometer DRAM process technology.
Samsung Electronics plans to actively respond to growing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM with 16-gigabyte LPDDR5X modules, enabling up to 64 gigabytes per memory package.
“In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding,” said Hwang Sang-joon, the senior vice president and head of the DRAM design team at Samsung Electronics.
“Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles,” He added.
Samsung Electronics said it will continue to expand its advanced DRAM lineup coming up with enhanced power consumption and performance that can accommodate demand for premium DRAM.
The company plans to start mass producing LPDDR5X DRAM next year.
