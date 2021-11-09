 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

14 Africans nabbed on suspicions of swindling S. Korean victims in romance scams

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 13:04       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 13:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A total of 14 African nationals have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding more than a million dollars from South Koreans after building relationships with them online while posing as diplomats, doctors and soldiers, police said Tuesday.

The suspects, most of them from Liberia and other African countries, allegedly used such fake identities to befriend 24 victims and swindled a total of 1.67 billion won ($1.4 million) from them in what is known as a "romance scam," according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Of them, 10 have been put under formal arrest, police said.

They lied they needed money to get customs clearance to send their assets to South Korea and tricked the victims, mostly middle-aged, into wiring the money to them. 

Investigations showed the group's operatives in South Korea sent the ill-gotten proceeds to overseas accounts at the order of their leader, working from an unidentified foreign country, or used them for living and shopping luxury items here.

Police obtained information about the group in March through cooperation with the National Intelligence Service and recently apprehended its members and retrieved 96.5 million won of victims' losses.

Police plan to further investigate if the group committed other scams and work with Interpol and local authorities to catch the group's leader.

"To prevent becoming a victim of a romance scam, people should be careful not to disclose too much personal information and their private life on social networking services," the police said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114